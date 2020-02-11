Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $50,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,782,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,873,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,650,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 754,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 423,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

