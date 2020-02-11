Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

