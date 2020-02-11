Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 87,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $37,465,455. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

