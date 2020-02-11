Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $893,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.