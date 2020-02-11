Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,259,764.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,079,076 shares of company stock worth $1,265,967,348.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

