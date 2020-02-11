Synaptics’ (SYNA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Synaptics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.11.

SYNA opened at $82.54 on Friday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $262,670. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

