Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion and a PE ratio of -7.50. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,319,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,541 shares of company stock worth $6,530,548 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

