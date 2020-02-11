National Securities Begins Coverage on Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3,135.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

