Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.78.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $3,169,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $18,287,725. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

