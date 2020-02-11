Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. Capri has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 3,411.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,082,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,875,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

