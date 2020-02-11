Liberty Oilfield Services’ (LBRT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LBRT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of LBRT opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $873.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

