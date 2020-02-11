Hain Celestial Group’s (HAIN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
