Hain Celestial Group’s (HAIN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

