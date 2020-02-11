Wedbush Raises GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $52.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRUB. Gordon Haskett cut shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut GrubHub from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 252.80 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GrubHub will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $178,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,110.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,070 shares of company stock worth $774,866. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

