Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.27.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.60 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares in the company, valued at $791,592,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,739,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,183,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 over the last 90 days. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.