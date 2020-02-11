Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Twitter from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,840 shares of company stock worth $2,524,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,947,000 after purchasing an additional 726,908 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,973,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,754,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

