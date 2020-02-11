Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $67.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

