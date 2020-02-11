Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VCRA. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.64 million, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,456 shares of company stock worth $376,305 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

