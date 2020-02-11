Watsco (WSO.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B opened at $176.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.14 and its 200 day moving average is $171.65. Watsco has a 1 year low of $139.54 and a 1 year high of $181.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

