Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $36.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.50 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,840 shares of company stock worth $2,524,289 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.