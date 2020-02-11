Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.