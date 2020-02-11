Cowen Increases Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $105.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Zendesk from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.76.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $89.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $55,326.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,680 shares of company stock worth $6,596,015 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after buying an additional 269,598 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 940,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,514,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,915,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

