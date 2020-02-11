Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

