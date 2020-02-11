Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

