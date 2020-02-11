B. Riley Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $55.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $979.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.