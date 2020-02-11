Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,186,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,463 shares of company stock worth $1,173,210. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.