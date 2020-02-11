Urovant Sciences (UROV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) will post its Q3 2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Urovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UROV stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.