Urovant Sciences (UROV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) will post its Q3 2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Urovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UROV stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Earnings History for Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pinterest Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush
Pinterest Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush
National Securities Begins Coverage on Global Medical REIT
National Securities Begins Coverage on Global Medical REIT
Seattle Genetics Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair
Seattle Genetics Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair
Capri Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays
Capri Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays
Liberty Oilfield Services’ “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
Liberty Oilfield Services’ “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
Hain Celestial Group’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks
Hain Celestial Group’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report