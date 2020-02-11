Amedisys (AMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $192.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $1,719,850. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

