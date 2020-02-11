Cemex SAB de CV (CX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.35.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

