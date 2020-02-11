Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WLKP stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $732.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 125.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

