Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

VZ opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

