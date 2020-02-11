Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $344.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.35. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

