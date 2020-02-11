Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 396,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 270,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 102,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period.

RPG stock opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.55 and a 12 month high of $133.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

