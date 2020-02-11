1,794 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,236,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $182.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

