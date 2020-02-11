Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 134,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 22,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $146.79 and a 52 week high of $180.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.40 and its 200 day moving average is $167.44. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

