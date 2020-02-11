2,367 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

