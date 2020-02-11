Chronos Wealth Management LLC Takes $528,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after buying an additional 880,280 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,138,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,279,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,562,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,058,000.

OEF opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average of $137.12. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

