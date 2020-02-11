Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Xcel Energy makes up about 0.7% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 90.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 118,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

XEL opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $69.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

