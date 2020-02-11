Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.