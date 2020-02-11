Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Raytheon makes up about 3.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 1.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTN opened at $230.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $169.64 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

