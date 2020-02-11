Chronos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment House LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,508.68 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,509.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,422.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,290.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.