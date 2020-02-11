Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $240.61 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $240.61. The stock has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

