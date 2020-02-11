Cedar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,712 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,162,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

