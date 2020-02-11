Cedar Capital LLC Has $280,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 255,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 144,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.