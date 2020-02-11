Cedar Capital LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 684,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 659,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 650,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 31,243 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.