Cedar Capital LLC Invests $229,000 in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $243.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $171.71 and a one year high of $243.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Boeing Co
Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF
1,794 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Purchased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC
Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing
