Cedar Capital LLC Buys New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 748.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ResMed by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ResMed by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in ResMed by 149.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55,543 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,392,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,024 shares of company stock worth $7,569,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.63 and a 52-week high of $173.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

