Cedar Capital LLC Buys 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $313.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

