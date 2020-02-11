Cedar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

