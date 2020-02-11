Cedar Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

