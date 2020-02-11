iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

